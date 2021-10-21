The furious woman who attempted to drive over Insulate Britain protesters as they blocked roads has said "they were rude and laughed at me" when she asked them to move.

Sherrilyn Speid appeared on GB News to discuss the controversial video and admitted "If I don't go to work I don't get paid. My son deserves an education. It's completely wrong what they're doing."

In the clip, Mrs.Speid was filmed edging forward and bumping the protesters who scream and cry as they continue to sit.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.