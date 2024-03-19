Jacob Rees-Mogg hits out at ‘old-fashioned’ Ofcom after GB News ruling

Jacob Rees-Mogg has accused Ofcom of being “old-fashioned” after two episodes of his show State Of The Nation were found to have broken broadcasting rules.

In total, five episodes of GB News programmes presented by Tory MPs were found by Ofcom to have broken *impartiality rules, the regulator said on Monday (18 March).

Mr Rees-Mogg hit out at the decision in a video message, posted to X, formerly Twitter, on Monday.

He said: “Normally being old-fashioned is great. But I think Ofcom thinks the news is still being presented by Alvar Lidell, a BBC news presenter from the middle of the 20th century who was authoritative and clear and was the only voice of news.”