White House press secretary Jen Psaki cut off a Newsmax reporter as she pushed Wuhan “lab leak” conspiracy theories during the daily briefing on Friday.

Ms Psaki lost patience with the right-wing network’s Emerald Robinson after being peppered with a string of questions about whether Joe Biden believed the coronavirus was leaked from a Chinese laboratory. Some on the right have latched onto the theory as a way to blame China for the pandemic, but no evidence has yet emerged to bolster the claim.