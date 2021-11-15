Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:50
Prosecutors deliver closing arguments in Rittenhouse trial
Prosecutors condemned Kyle Rittenhouse for “bringing a gun to a fistfight” during closing arguments on the 10th day of the trial.
Monday’s hearing opened with Judge Bruce Schroeder granting a defence motion to dismiss one misdemeanour count against Mr Rittenhouse for possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.
Mr Rittenhouse has been charged with homicide in the deaths of two men he shot during a night of protests and riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year.
He also shot a third man who was wounded but survived.
