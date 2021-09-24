Watch live as smoke plumes from volcano on Spain’s La Palma island

You can watch live as a volcano on Spain’s La Palma island continues to erupt, sending lava shooting into the sky and plumes of smoke up into the air.

The eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano began on Sunday (19 September), with 6,800 residents being evacuated from their homes on the island of 85,000 people thus far.

The eruption could last for up to three months, according to the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute, with inhabitants of the island experiencing tremors for more than a week before the eruption took place.