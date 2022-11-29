Tories tell female Labour MP to ‘sit down’ amid discussion of Commons conduct

A group of Tory MPs told Labour MP Sarah Owens to “sit down”, prompting a row in the House of Commons about members’ conduct.

The incident comes after Conservative MP Paul Howell told three Labour MPs, including Ms Owens, to “shut up”, prompting audible gasps.

After Tory MPs shouted at her to sit down, Ms Owen responsed: “Make me. Did you want to tell me to sit down out there?”

After Conservative MP Shaun Bailey argued that Ms Owen’s behaviour was “threatening,” Deputy Speaker Dame Rosie Winterton told him that his behaviour was not courteous.

Sign up for our newsletters.