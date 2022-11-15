Tory MP tells female Labour frontbenchers to ‘shut up’ and ‘stop chirping’

A Tory MP sparked gasps in the House of Commons after telling Labour frontbenchers to “shut up” and stop “chirping”.

Paul Howell made the comments during a heated debate about whether Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng should be allowed to accept thousands of pounds in severance pay.

“You have chirped and talked - do you want to hear or do you want to shut up?” he asked Labour MPs Lisa Nandy, Sarah Owen and Paula Barker, who looked back shocked.

“Apologies, my apologies Mr Speaker,” Mr Howell then said, holding his hand up.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.