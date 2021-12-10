Singer uses Plan B maskless singing loophole to serenade shoppers

This is a hilarious moment a professional singer exposes the Plan B mask singing loophole inside a supermarket.

In a bizarre loophole to the law, shoppers were told they would not be required to wear a mask if they walked around singing.

Performer for the Street Theatre Company Louise Grayford accompanied LBC to Waitrose where she sang out renditions of some popular Christmas tunes with reworked lyrics.

Grayford sang: “Ding dong merrily on high, I’m in the dairy aisle,” and “Christmas time, buying cheese and wine, no mask but singing’s keeping me in line”.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here