Temperatures in the UK are set to climb to about 32C this weekend.

The heatwave will spell the end of the prolonged severe wet weather that caused flooding across parts of the country earlier this week.

Sunday is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far, as a result of an “Azores high”, also known as the “Bermuda high”.

The mini-heatwave is due to last until at least Monday – the day dubbed “freedom day” – when the government is expected to lift the last of the Covid-19 restrictions.