Watch live as Priti Patel addresses House of Commons following Channel migrant tragedy

Priti Patel is addressing the House of Commons following a tragedy in the English Channel that killed 27 migrants on Wednesday.

Seven women and three children were among those who lost their lives after a small inflatable dinghy capsized close to Calais.

The UK government has been advised to use the tragic incident as a “poignant wake up call”.

Ahead of the home secretary's speech, prime minister Boris Johnson said he is "shocked, appalled and deeply saddened" about the tragedy.

