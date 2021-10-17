A Spanish coast guard vessel successfully rescued 44 migrants in the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday (October 17).

The coast guard took the migrants to the port of Arguineguin, Gran Canaria, and brought ashore the body of a migrant who did not survive the dangerous crossing.

The body was unloaded in a stretcher and the coast authorities assisted the injured migrants off the vessel before providing prompt medical assistance.

According to the Red Cross, all migrants were men from the Maghreb area.

Data from Spain’s interior ministry showed an increase in the number of migrants arrived to the Canary archipelago this year, compared to 2020.