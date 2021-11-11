Nasa has delayed its first mission to the moon in more than 50 years until 2025, the space agency's head Bill Nelson has confirmed. The news follows a legal battle over the human landing system used for the journey, with a US federal judge upholding Nasa's decision to give the contract to Elon Musk's SpaceX - a move contested by Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos. “Returning to the Moon as quickly and safely as possible is an agency priority. However, with the recent lawsuit and other factors, the first human landing ... is likely no earlier than 2025," Nelson said.