Extinction Rebellion activists glue themselves to speaker’s chair in House of Commons

Extinction Rebellion supporters superglued themselves around the Speaker’s chair in the House of Commons today, 2 September.

The protest, which was a demand for action on climate change, took place as tourists are able to wander among the green benches while parliament is in recess.

Footage shows activists gathering near the Speaker’s chair holding banners as someone reads out a statement, saying: “We are in crisis. And what goes on in this room every single day makes a joke out of all of us.”

Sign up to our newsletters.