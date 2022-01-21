Watch live as President Biden talks about supply chain crisis

Joe Biden is delivering remarks on his administration’s work to increase the supply of semiconductors.

The US president is expected to urge Congress to pass legislation strengthening research and development and manufacturing for supply chains to address the global shortage.

In particular, shortages of chips - which are essential for the production of smart phones, medical equipment, cars and household appliances - has stalled America’s economic recovery effort.

As part of the Biden Administration’s efforts, Intel is expected to announce a new $20 billion factory in Ohio to help expand US chip manufacturing capacity.

Sign up to our newsletters here.