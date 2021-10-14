US President Joe Biden provides an update on the federal government’s Covid response and vaccine program.

Biden will deliver remarks after the US Food and Drug Administration advisory panel get together in the first of two meetings this week to discuss whether to recommend boosters of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s Covid vaccines.

According to a White House official, the president will tout his administration’s response to the pandemic as cases and hospitalizations continue to decline and he will stress the importance of getting the rest of the country vaccinated.

