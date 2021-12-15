Prince Charles hails efforts of NHS staff and volunteers delivering vaccine booster

Prince Charles has hailed the efforts of NHS staff and volunteers for their role in delivering Covid-19 vaccine boosters.

The Prince of Wales visited a vaccination centre in Kennington, London on Tuesday, where he was also heard speaking out against vaccine misinformation.

"It is so frustrating all these nonsense conspiracy theories," Charles said.

All adults in the UK have been urged to get their booster jabs in the face of the highly transmissible omicron variant, with Covid cases continuing to rise.

