Priti Patel has accused Labour of always standing up for "unlimited migration".

The home secretary made the comments as she responded to a question on how the government is dealing with the Channel crisis, with many migrants crossing in small boats.

"Of course they attack the new plan for immigration. They have not supported it, they voted against it," Ms Patel said of the Labour Party, during a debate in the House of Commons.

"They will always stand up for unlimited migration, free movement and they have always said that they will".

Sign up to our politics newsletter here.