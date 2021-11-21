A man who raped an 18-year-old woman more than 30 years ago laughed as he was arrested after being tracked down using DNA.

Paul Shakespeare, 66, dragged the woman into a bush and assaulted her as she walked her dog on a footpath in Cheltenham in April 1990.

Police bodycam footage shows the moment officers arrested him more than three decades later in August 2021, after his DNA was matched to the rape following an unrelated arrest for possession of a knife earlier this year.

Shakespeare has since pleaded guilty to both offences.

