Rebekah Vardy has said she feels “let down” in her first interview since the Wagatha Christie libel trial verdict.

A judge ruled in favour of Coleen Rooney last Friday (29 July), saying it was “likely” Ms Vardy’s agent at the time, Caroline Watt, “undertook the direct act” of passing the information to The Sun.

“I will say that until I’m blue in the face, I did not do it,” Ms Vardy says, in a teaser released by TalkTV.

“I feel let down by a lot of people, a lot of things.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.