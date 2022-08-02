Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:26
Rebekah Vardy say she feels ‘let down’ in first interview since Wagatha Christie trial
Rebekah Vardy has said she feels “let down” in her first interview since the Wagatha Christie libel trial verdict.
A judge ruled in favour of Coleen Rooney last Friday (29 July), saying it was “likely” Ms Vardy’s agent at the time, Caroline Watt, “undertook the direct act” of passing the information to The Sun.
“I will say that until I’m blue in the face, I did not do it,” Ms Vardy says, in a teaser released by TalkTV.
“I feel let down by a lot of people, a lot of things.”
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
01:24
Archie Battersbee: Family appeals to Supreme Court over life support withdrawal
01:11
Channel crossings: Nearly 700 migrants reach UK in single day record for 2022
01:29
England celebrate Euro 2022 success with Trafalgar Square party
01:35
Brazilian twins conjoined at the head separated by UK surgeon after 33-hour operation
01:50
Ayman al-Zawahiri: Who was the al-Quaeda leader?
00:44
Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan amid US-China tensions
03:16
Kentucky National Guard airlift stranded residents to safety amid fatal flash flooding
00:58
Biden announces death of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri
00:33
Joe Biden tests again positive for Covid in rare case of rebound infection
01:29
Family of 9/11 victim calls Trump’s statement on terrorist attack ‘ridiculous’
01:15
Death toll in Kentucky floods reaches 25, governor says
01:00
Body of co-pilot who exited plane before emergency landing is found in North Carolina
11:51
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
11:44
Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines
11:23
Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground
08:25
Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground
13:26
Documentary: The true horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine | On The Ground
09:29
Lebanon’s ‘orchestrated’ financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground
01:04
F1: Lewis Hamilton set to become co-owner of Denver Broncos NFL franchise
00:52
Ashley McKenzie describes how he won judo gold medal at the Commonwealth Games
00:25
Richard Madeley calls England star Chloe Kelly ‘Coco’ in awkward interview
01:04
Kalidou Koulibaly calls John Terry to ask if he can wear iconic No 26 shirt at Chelsea
03:44
‘Totally disappointed’: Germany players reflect on Euro 2022 England defeat
00:43
'I've still got it on': Jill Scott shows off medal following Lionesses' Euro 2022 victory
01:22
Fifa 23: EA Sports reveal exciting career mode details in new trailer
00:27
MMA fighter Blake Perry continues despite badly broken nose
00:48
Fox cubs wander into Kent home to cool off during heatwave
01:01
Morrisons launch ‘carbon neutral’ eggs in Yorkshire stores
00:39
Band serenades stranded motorists after fire halted traffic on M6 near Preston
01:00
Italian firefighters help battle raging wildfire on German-Czech border
00:42
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah signs new long-term contract
00:41
‘We’ve got a high quality manager here’ says Nick Pope after signing to Newcastle United
00:28
Aston Villa goalkeeper allegedly assaulted during pitch invasion after Manchester city win
01:05
Manchester City stage remarkable comeback to clinch Premier League title
01:21
Line of Duty star Vicky McClure visits real-life AC-12 as she opens new police HQ
01:22
Bullet Train: Brad Pitt reassures fans he's not retiring at premiere of new film
01:30
Beyonce to remove offensive lyric from new Renaissance album
00:30
Big Brother 2023: ITV teases comeback of hit series
10:25
Under the Banner of Heaven and Maryland | Binge or Bin
03:02
Under the Banner of Heaven is ‘not Andrew Garfield’s finest work’
10:29
Black Bird and Resident Evil | Binge or Bin
02:54
Resident Evil ‘feels very heavy-handed’
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:44
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
49:30
Rebecca Humphries on emotional abuse, toxic love and her night out with a disappearing softboi
00:57
Rebecca Humphries gives her definition of gaslighting
01:35
Rebecca Humphries says narcissism feeds toxic behaviour in relationships
31:45
Dr Hazel Wallace busts myths around the clitoris, female masturbation, and the ‘orgasm gap’
00:49
Citroen launches new flagship model C5 X
01:31
Princess Charlotte reveals gymnastics is her favourite sport during Commonwealth Games visit
00:56
Rare male tiger arrives at Chester Zoo to help save his species
00:26
Eight-foot cycle lane leaves Birmingham residents baffled
01:24
Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest
06:15
Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
01:40
Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide
04:51
Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
02:08
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
01:37
A rare road trip through Saudi Arabia’s landscape
01:01
Why mangroves are indispensable to Saudi Arabia’s future
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks
01:00
Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions
01:14
Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist
01:44
Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader
00:54
Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher
00:44
Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer
00:00
Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
00:50
Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister
01:14
Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister
02:28
Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city
01:06
AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy
01:14
Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060
01:26
Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister
00:50
Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO
02:07
Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO
01:00
Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer
01:35
Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative
02:25
The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor
00:42
Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator
00:58
Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference
00:39
Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’
01:16
Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’
00:00
Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh
00:51
Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’
01:24
Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry
01:21