Many Republicans seemed unmoved by Joe Biden’s speech to the joint session of Congress on Wednesday, with some GOP lawmakers seen shaking their heads, live-tweeting and even dozing off during the president’s address.

Democrats repeatedly rose from their seats and applauded as the president spoke, while Republicans largely remained seated with their hands in their laps.

Ted Cruz was caught on camera falling asleep, while Republican representative Lauren Boebert, known for her fiercely anti-gun control stance, was seen shaking her head as Biden spoke about a ban on assault weapons.