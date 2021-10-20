Rudy Giuliani dresses as Abraham Lincoln to urge Virginia voters not to pick Democrat in bizarre video.

The former mayor of New York City posted a video with a computer-generated filter of the 16th president over himself as he urged voters not to elect democrat Terry McAuliffe for governor.

Mr Giuliani said: “Virginia, vote against the man who dishonored our past by selling my bedroom hundreds and hundreds of times to scoundrels in a pay-for-play scheme.”

