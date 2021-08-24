A giant theme park opened by Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara in 2019 and closed less than a year later now lies in ruins. With decaying dinosaur statues and abandoned rides, the park now makes for a creepy sight.

“Wonderland Eurasia” was part of the ruling AK party’s efforts to attract tourists to the Turkish capital. But the park was shuttered in 2020 because of a lack of profit and customers.

It is estimated to have cost $750 million to build, AFP news agency reports. Now an Ankara court must decide what to do with the land.