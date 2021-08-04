An on-stage interpreter has gone viral on social media for signing the x-rated lyrics to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP at Lollapalooza.

The song was one of the biggest hits of 2020 and was performed by the two stars at the returning music festival in Chicago last weekend.

In the clip, which has since been viewed over nine million times on Tik Tok and Twitter, an American Sign Language interpreter can be seen putting in an energetic performance of the song’s lyrics as the artists dance on-stage behind her.