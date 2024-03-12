Woman ‘at centre’ of Katie Britt’s State of the Union rebuttal speaks out

A woman who appears to be the person referred to by Katie Britt, who delivered the Republican’s rebuttal to Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, has spoken out after the Alabama Senator was accused of misrepresenting a story about a human trafficking survivor to criticise the president’s border policy.

Ms Britt did not name the individual she was speaking about, but independent journalist Jonathan Katz said it appeared she was referring to Karla Jacinto who is a human trafficking survivor Ms Britt met last year while visiting the border.

Ms Jacinto told CNN: "I hardly ever cooperate with politicians because it seems to me that they only want an image."