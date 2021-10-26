Watch live as Ned Price holds State Department briefing

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price is holding a briefing on Tuesday (26 October) a day after it was announced that the Biden administration plans to suspend $700 million in economic assistance to Sudan in response to a military coup in the country.

The announcement yesterday came shortly after the military arrested Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

Price is likely to face continued questions on this after he said yesterday that the US is calling for the Sudanese military to respect "the aspirations of the Sudanese people”.