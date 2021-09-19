A hostess is punched by a tourist outside a restaurant after they were asked to provide proof of their vaccination status.

The brawl broke out at the Italian diner Carmine's on the Upper West Side in New York City.

Three tourists, believed to be from Texas, are filmed punching the hostess who asked them for proof of vaccination against Covid-19.

One woman wraps her arm around the hostess' neck from behind while another pushes her towards the reception desk.

Other restaurant employees can be seen rushing to break the women up who complained about not being let inside the restaurant.