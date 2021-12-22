Watch live as Wales first minister holds Covid briefing

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford holds a briefing on the Covid situation in Wales amid the Omicron surge.

Mr Drakeford warned that Wales needs not only “a plan to keep us safe this Christmas”, but also “stronger measures to protect us afterwards”.

This comes after nightclubs in Wales closed from 27 December in the wake of the fast-spreading variant with other restrictions, including social distancing in shops and offices, also being introduced after Boxing Day as officials brace for a surge in cases.

