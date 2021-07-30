Watch as White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds briefing

Deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is holding Friday’s bringing in place of Jen Psaki with the topics likely to be discussed including President Biden’s announcement that US federal workers will need to get vaccinated against Covid, and an ongoing battle between Republican representatives and Speaker Nancy Pelosi over mask-wearing.

The US continues to experience a spike in Covid infections after a lull in the spring – where various lockdown measures combined with high vaccine uptake managed to keep a lid on the disease.