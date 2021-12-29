Chelsea host Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday night, with the chance to move up to second in the table.

The Blues have been handed a double injury boost ahead of the clash, with N’Golo Kante and Kai Havertz both returning to training.

Nothing less than three points are expected and Chelsea could turn to Reece James for more goalscoring heroics against the Seagulls.

The wingback scored a screamer against the same opponents in September 2020, which was actually his first Premier League goal.

He will be hoping for another one on Wednesday.

Sign up to our newsletters here.