England and Australia has been given the green light for Ashes series.

England captain Joe Root last week refused to confirm he would tour Australia, while opposing counterpart Tim Paine had suggested the tourists would pitch up for the series with or without their talisman skipper.

Australia’s rigid Covid-19 restrictions are understood to have caused concerns among England players, but a series of crisis meetings this week appear to have produced progress.

The ECB has given its assent for the tour to go ahead, albeit while insisting “several critical conditions” must be met by the hosts.