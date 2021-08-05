Manchester City have officially announced Jack Grealish as their new signing.

The midfielder joins the club from Aston Villa, having impressed during England’s Euro 2020 campaign this summer.

“City are the best team in the country with a manager considered to be the best in the world. It’s a dream come true to be part of this club,” Grealish said following his move.

The £100 million transfer fee makes him the most expensive British player ever, and the ninth most expensive footballer in history.