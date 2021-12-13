Lewis Hamilton’s radio on final lap of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: ‘This is getting manipulated’

Lewis Hamilton can be heard saying “this is getting manipulated man” during the final lap of the controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix final.

The crash of back marker Nicholas Latifi brought out the safety car and allowed Verstappen not only to close the gap but to put on fresh tyres.

When the safety car exited the track it left Verstappen and Hamilton to fight out a one-lap shootout for the title, and the Red Bull driver pulled off a bold overtake early in the lap before holding on to win the race and the Formula 1 crown.

