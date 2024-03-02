‘Another day in my life’: Luke Littler reacts to Klopp praise

Luke Littler appeared unmoved by praise from Jurgen Klopp, describing talk about him as just another day in his crazy life.

The Liverpool manager hailed the 17-year-old as the “new darts sensation” and compared him to his young band of players who helped win the Carabao Cup and earn a quarter-final spot in the FA Cup.

Littler, a Manchester United fan, said of the comments: “I actually woke up and someone told me that he compared me to his young lads, so I went online and watched the video.

“I gave it a like and went on to the next video. That was literally another day in my life.”