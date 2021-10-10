Tyson Fury was spotted enjoying a rave at the Hakkasan nightclub, next to the MGM Grand, after defeating Deontay Wilder and retaining his WBC heavyweight title.

The British boxer was filmed by his wife Paris Fury dancing on the desk while DJ Aoki played a set after the spellbinding 11 round contest at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

It was a musical night for the ‘Gypsy King’, as during his post-fight interview he took the microphone and belted out the famous Marc Cohn song Walking in Memphis to the crowd.