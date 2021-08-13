Virgil van Dijk has signed a new long-term contract at Liverpool, extending his stay until 2025.

The Dutch defender missed most of last season through injury but could return for the 2021/22 opener.

Before suffering a torn ACL in the Merseyside derby 10 months ago, Van Dijk was widely regarded as the best centre-back in Europe, having been integral to Liverpool's Premier League-winning campaign.

"All the hard work we’ve put in so far continues and I'm looking forward to what the future brings together with Liverpool. I’m delighted, very happy and proud," Van Dijk said after signing his new deal.