Belarusian Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who is seeking asylum in Europe, has departed from Japan.

The Olympian boarded a Vienna-bound flight where she is expected to depart for Poland after the country granted her a humanitarian visa.

Tsimanouskaya sought refuge after refusing to return to Belarus over fears she would face punishment for publicly criticising her coaches over their "negligence" putting her in an event she had never trained in.

Her public criticism of the officials resulted in them trying to force her onto a flight back home from Tokyo — but she refused to board the plane.