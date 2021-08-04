Great Britain’s Ben Maher believes he has a “once in a lifetime bond” with his horse Explosion W, after blowing away the competition to win Olympic gold on Wednesday.

The Team GB star came first in the individual showjumping event at Tokyo’s Equestrian Park and was quick to praise his horse following the success.

“Never again in my lifetime will I ride a horse like Explosion. It’s just a special bond we have,” Maher said.

“He’s just phenomenal. He’s more of an athlete than just a horse and the speed that he can go to jumps is just another level.”