San Marino made history at the Olympic Games on Friday, becoming the smallest nation to ever win a medal.

Alessandra Perilli secured bronze in the women’s trap shooting event, becoming the first person from the microstate - which has a population of 34,000 - to get on the podium at the Olympics.

“This is the first medal for me and for my country. We are a small country but very proud,” Perilli said after her success.

San Marino have been competing at the Olympics since 1960 and the nation’s 61 year wait for a medal has finally ended in Tokyo.