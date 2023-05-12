Online privacy is something that more of us have become increasingly aware of in recent years thanks to the rising cybercrime. Subscribing to a Virtual Private Network (VPN) service has proven to be a successful tool for hiding online identity and keeping your browsing activities hidden.

Although Apple’s Mac comes with extensive security features and, on the surface, appears to be somewhat secure, adding a VPN enhances protection and eliminates any cybersecurity risks. The best VPN for Mac devices will keep your online activity hidden and disguise your location while giving you options to employ military-grade strength encryption.

One issue that Mac users face is that a lot of VPNs don’t tend to cater specifically for them, which means more often than not, privacy and security features are not as readily available as they are for Android and Windows VPN apps.

We’ve spent hundreds of hours researching and testing VPNs to establish what’s the best VPN for Mac.