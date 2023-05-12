Online privacy is something that more of us have become increasingly aware of in recent years thanks to the rising cybercrime. Subscribing to a Virtual Private Network (VPN) service has proven to be a successful tool for hiding online identity and keeping your browsing activities hidden.
Although Apple’s Mac comes with extensive security features and, on the surface, appears to be somewhat secure, adding a VPN enhances protection and eliminates any cybersecurity risks. The best VPN for Mac devices will keep your online activity hidden and disguise your location while giving you options to employ military-grade strength encryption.
One issue that Mac users face is that a lot of VPNs don’t tend to cater specifically for them, which means more often than not, privacy and security features are not as readily available as they are for Android and Windows VPN apps.
We’ve spent hundreds of hours researching and testing VPNs to establish what’s the best VPN for Mac.
The Independent Advisor’s reviewers are dedicated to assisting you in making an informed decision when buying a VPN for a Mac through recommendations based on the most accurate and up-to-date information. Every VPN undergoes hours of testing and head-to-head feature comparisons, and we take into account verified customer feedback and reviews and the opinions of industry experts.
Our review scores are determined the following categories:
- Privacy and performance (30 per cent)
- Features and functionality (30 per cent)
- Reputation and credibility (25 per cent)
- Plans and pricing/value (10 per cent)
- Customer experience (5 per cent)
We research and test a total of 25 elements within these categories including:
- Number and location of servers
- Streaming service accessibility
- Security features such as AES-256
- Performance (upload, download, latency)
- Value for money, guarantees, and customer service
- Independent server-site security audits
All of our VPN articles are verified by our in-house team of fact-checkers, so you can be assured that our content is as accurate and up-to-date as possible.
The best VPNs for Mac compared
There were several factors that we considered to find the best VPN for Mac.
Security is one of the most important elements of any VPN, and most top providers use AES-256 encryption, which is considered to be the highest level of security and has been proven to be unhackable. VPNs with a no-log policy will ensure users’ data and IP addresses are never stored, and the top providers will usually have these policies independently audited.
Additional security features such as split tunnelling, kill switch and a choice of VPN protocols have also been considered and more specifically if they’re available for Mac apps – we’ve found that privacy features can be lacking for Mac apps amongst VPN providers.
Internet speed is also high on the priority list, which is why we’ve tested all of the VPNs’ download and upload speeds.
VPN’s subscription price is also an important factor and, of course, having access to a plethora of security features is ideal – but only if it’s good value for money.
ExpressVPN is MacOS-friendly and it offers an easy-to-navigate Mac app packed with privacy and security features.
ExpressVPN has fast download and upload speeds, and the MacOS app allows users to customise their VPN experience by switching protocols. This also includes ExpressVPN’s custom-built Lightway protocol, which is designed to run faster, use less battery and is well suited to all online activities.
With ExpressVPN for MacOS, you’ll have access to its kill switch, which disconnects all internet activity should the VPN connection drop, keeping the user’s IP address and data safe at all times.
Cost
ExpressVPN offers a 30-day, no-questions-asked money-back guarantee. The provider’s subscription payments are taken in US dollars.
Security
ExpressVPN uses AES-256, which is the highest level of encryption and is often used by governments and militaries. As well as this, the provider has a kill switch that keeps the user’s IP address and data safe at all times.
ExpressVPN has a strict no-logs policy, which the accounting firm PwC has independently audited.
User experience
The MacOS app is both aesthetically pleasing and easy to use. Its clear and clean interface displays a recommended server location and connect button. Its privacy features are easy to locate within the settings, where you’ll find options to choose a protocol, kill switch and the threat manager, which blocks trackers and malicious sites.
Performance
ExpressVPN’s MacOS app performed well when our researchers tested its speed. In fact, it was the fastest VPN across all of the different locations. For the UK and US servers, the latency was good and this meant that video and audio suffered minimal lag. The connection for the Australian server still retained a good level of internet speed, especially when compared to its competitors.
Customer service
On the Apple App Store, ExpressVPN receives 4.5 out of five stars with over 47,000 reviews. However, there were quite a few negative reviews that cited connection problems and geo-blocking issues.
“I’ve been living in China for two years and, unfortunately, ExpressVPN becomes less and less reliable as the weeks go on. Initially, it was great. However, over the last 12 months the servers available in China have been reduced to less than five and at least once a month it goes down and states that new blocks have been put in place. It seems funny that some free VPNs which require no sign-up can consistently beat the firewall but the expensive service of ExpressVPN cannot. Also, being from the UK, it would be handy to have a UK server which worked, but this has been unavailable for around six months and does not seem to be coming online anytime soon. Unfortunately, this app is no longer the No.1 VPN in China and you’ll have better luck with ones which do not require you to pay USD$80 per year.”
- A5473¥ 8A5T0W, via Apple App Store
Verdict
ExpressVPN has a wide range of security features available on its MacOS app and more than most of its competitors. Its VPN servers also only affected our internet speeds minimally and its app was aesthetically pleasing and easy to navigate.
★★★★½
Read our full ExpressVPN review.
NordVPN supports all versions of MacOS and is available on all Mac devices including Mac mini, Mac Pro, iMac, Macbook Air and Macbook Pro.
More often than not, VPNs don’t always have every feature available for every type of device. This is the case with NordVPN’s split tunnelling feature, which, unfortunately, is not available for Mac users. However, Meshnet – a feature that allows users to create secure VPN tunnels and route all of their traffic through another device – is available and it’s really useful.
For avid gamers and beginners alike, Meshnet gives you the option to play multiplayer games regardless of geo-location.
NordVPN’s kill switch can be customised, with users being given the choice to toggle the feature on for only certain applications.
Cost
NordVPN offers three payment tiers; standard, plus and complete with each offering monthly, 12-month and 36-month payments.
NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Security
NordVPN has a variety of security and privacy features available for MacOS users. Like most other providers, it uses the latest AES-256 encryption standard, which has been proven to be unhackable.
Its no-logs policy states that none of its user’s data or web sessions is stored, and this has been independently verified by Deloitte, PwC and AG Switzerland.
NordVPN’s threat protection is available only on MacOS and Windows apps and it blocks ads, trackers and malicious websites. These bonus features are in addition to the basic VPN functionality and also work when you’re not connected to a VPN server.
User experience
While there is nothing inherently wrong with NordVPN’s MacOS app, it was not our researcher’s favourite. The app’s interface takes almost the entire screen of a standard 13-inch Macbook, but it’s user-friendly, with all of the server locations listed on the left-hand side in alphabetical order with an option to quickly connect.
There is also an option to connect to the fastest server for downloads, browsing or speed – this was a welcome addition.
Privacy features like NordVPN’s threat protection, Meshnet and Dark Web Monitor are all easily accessible within Nord’s settings and allow you to customise the service however you wish to.
Performance
NordVPN’s MacOS app’s connection speed performed the best out of all the VPNs that we tested. Overall, connecting to Nord’s UK, US and Australian servers minimally affected our internet speed. Our researchers were most impressed by the US download and upload speed dropping by only nine and 12 per cent.
Customer service
NordVPN receives 4.7 out of five stars on the Apple App Store with 5,800 reviews. Many customers have mentioned that NordVPN’s customer support is excellent and its app is easy to use.
“I love having the extra security as I have a lot of sensitive material on my desktop, iPads and phones. My son (who is a technology whiz-kid) has been trying to get me to purchase a VPN service for a long time but I wanted to make sure I got the right one. The only issue I do have with the app is that in order to access some accounts or other apps, I have to pause the VPN service. So, I have opened my material and other accounts up to have it hacked while accessing other important and needed programs and information. I do work quickly so I can resume my security but the thought of having around-the-clock security was great and having to pause, even for five minutes, kind of worries me. Besides that hiccup, I am satisfied with the app and I am happy I got the two-year subscription.”
- JHurd61, via Apple App Store
Verdict
NordVPN for MacOS was the fastest VPN that we tested and, for that reason, if that’s your main priority this could be the VPN for you. It also has a no-logs policy which has been independently
audited and uses the highest level of encryption.
★★★★½
Read our full NordVPN review.
Surfshark is compatible with Big Sur, Catalina, Monterey and Ventura and can be installed and used on an unlimited number of devices simultaneously. Its dedicated MacOS app is quick and easy to install, and comes with a good number of privacy and security features, including a kill switch and MultipHop servers.
Although Surfshark’s MacOS app includes lots of features, there is, unfortunately, no split tunnelling feature, as with ExpressVPN.
Cost
Surfshark offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and monthly, 12-month and 24-month subscriptions.
Security
Surfshark’s MacOS app comes with a variety of privacy and security features and its VPN is encrypted with AES-256. There is a choice of two protocols – WireGuard and IKEv2 – as well as options to enable a kill switch that protects users even when your VPN connection drops.
With Surfshark, users benefit from the Rotating IP feature that can automatically rotate their IP address while their location remains the same. This prevents your connection from using the same IP all the time – making it harder for third parties to track your activity. Another feature found in Surfshark’s MacOS app is CleanWeb, which blocks ads and trackers when connected to the VPN.
User experience
The Surfshark app is easy to use and comes with a dark and light mode feature – although not a necessity, our researchers were pleased with the choice.
The app’s interface has options to connect to the fastest server and nearest country as well as clearly displaying a list of Surfshark’s server locations.
Performance
Our researchers found that Surshark’s speed tests were comparable to other providers that we’ve reviewed. Our connection was stable and we had no difficulty performing simple tasks such as web browsing.
However, our connection to the Australian server was slow and we experienced video and audio lag.
Customer service
Surfshark receives 4.8 out of five stars on the Apple App Store with 13,000 reviews, many of which praised the provider for its large selection of servers, customer service and security features.
“After using Surfshark VPN for a while, I am quite pleased with its performance. The user interface is simple and straightforward to use, and the set-up process is also quick and simple. I can access stuff from all over the world because the VPN offers a large selection of servers to pick from. Streaming and downloading are made possible by the quick and reliable connection speed. However, the robust security features of Surfshark set it apart from competing VPNs. My online activities are shielded from hackers and other bad actors thanks to the usage of AES-256-GCM encryption. My online identity is further protected by the VPN’s kill switch and stringent no-logs policy, which are additional features. All things considered, Surfshark VPN is a great option for anyone seeking a dependable and secure VPN service.”
- Beacloud via Apple App Store
Verdict
Surfshark VPN’s Mac app was easy to use and came with a dark and light feature. Although Surfshark didn’t have the fastest internet speed, we found that its app was user-friendly and gave us options to connect to the fastest available server. There is no split tunnelling feature available for Mac users, which means that Surfshark may be better suited for beginners.
★★★★
Read our full Surfshark VPN review.
CyberGhost VPN is compatible with MacBooks, iMac and Mac models and comes with must-have security features such as a kill switch and unhackable AES-256 encryption.
More often than not, VPNs for Macs will come with fewer features than their Windows and Android app counterparts. CyberGhost has recognised this and has built a fully customisable Mac VPN app.
Cost
CyberGhost offers a 45-day money-back guarantee, which is more than most other providers.
Security
CyberGhost uses AES-256 encryption and it has a no-logs policy that has been independently audited by Deloitte. Its Mac app also has a kill switch and split tunnelling features, which are not always available for Mac users.
User experience
CyberGhost’s Mac app is relatively straightforward to use and would be ideal for beginners. The app is easy to navigate and, within the settings, there are options to customise your VPN. Smart Rule is a feature that allows you to choose when the CyberGhost app opens, as well as other settings. We also found that the internet connection was stable while connected and there is also an option to choose a favourite server.
Performance
When our researchers tested CyberGhost VPN on a Macbook, we found that the results weren’t particularly admirable. Both the download and upload speeds for all three locations were slower than what is considered to be good internet speeds. The latency for the US and Australian servers were also noticeably slow and this affected browsing and gaming.
Customer service
On the Apple App Store, CyberGhost receives 4.3 out of five stars from more than 8,300 reviews. Many of those reviews commend CyberGhost for its easy-to-use app and security features. However, some reviews have cited slow internet speeds and connection issues.
“[I’ve] been a NordVPN user for a few years and switched to CyberGhost. CyberGhost’s processes are a lot easier to manage and deal with. Nord’s process to get a dedicated IP assigned is convoluted, it involves creating multiple accounts and waiting almost a week for their support team to enable it for you. CyberGhost’s dedicated IP process on the other hand takes less than a minute to enable. On ease of use alone, CyberGhost beats Nord hands down. Don’t think I’ll be switching back if the price remains where it is.”
- nmesis7, via Apple App Store
Verdict
CyberGhost VPN has some of the best security and privacy features available for Mac devices and, after reviewing other providers, it’s fair to say it has the most. Its VPN is ideal for the privacy-conscious who would use features such as the kill switch and split tunnelling.
★★★★
Read the full CyberGhost VPN review.
Proton VPN offers both a free and paid subscription – the latter gives you access to all of its privacy and security features and you can connect up to 10 devices simultaneously. The provider’s Mac app is sleek in design and offers a good level of privacy even though there is no split tunnelling feature for Mac users, which is not uncommon amongst the top VPN providers.
Cost
Proton VPN offers subscription terms of monthly, 12 months, and 24 months. It also provides a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Security
Proton VPN has a no-logs policy which has been independently audited by Securitum, an IT security firm. The provider uses AES-256 encryption and has a kill switch which automatically disconnects users from the internet if their VPN connection drops.
Proton VPN’s Netshield feature (only available for paid subscribers) blocks ads, malware and trackers.
User experience
Proton VPN’s Mac app is black and purple, which we found aesthetically pleasing. With the Mac app, it will show in the top toolbar for users to quickly connect, but if you’d like to change settings then a larger window will open.
Navigating Proton VPN’s app was quick and easy and we were able to find all of its privacy and security features within seconds.
Performance
Our researchers found that Proton VPN’s speeds were comparable to other providers that we’ve tested. We found that while Proton VPN’s internet speeds were certainly not the best, our connection was stable and we were able to browse, share files and use video and audio chat successfully.
Customer service
On the Apple App Store, Proton VPN receives 4.6 out of five stars from more than 18,400 reviews. Customers especially like Proton VPN’s profiles and their selection of privacy and security features.
“I have had Proton Mail and Proton VPN for years. I read several reviews that were bad. Almost all were because the person just did not know where to look to change a preference or just did not know anything about how a VPN works. I have set up several profiles as to where I want to connect. Always use Secure Core. I like that I can change to any location, just by clicking on a profile I created. If one profile server speed is slow, I click on another. Guys, read the instructions and learn how a VPN works, its capabilities and how to customise it like you want it.”
- LexP305, via Apple app Store
Verdict
Proton VPN has great security and privacy features for its MacOS app and there are options to create user profiles for a personalised VPN experience. Its app is also easy to use and we found that the connection speed to its servers was stable and didn’t affect browsing and file sharing a great deal.
★★★★
Read our full Proton VPN review.
Which VPN is the fastest for Macs?
Here, we’ve displayed the download speeds we achieved with each VPN on various servers on a Mac.
How do VPNs work for Macs work?
A VPN works by routing your device’s internet connection through a remote server, which hides your IP address and your geo-location. This secure and encrypted connection makes it difficult for third parties to track your online activity.
Why do you need a VPN for your Mac?
Although Macs come with a high level of security and privacy, installing a VPN increases the protection of your online security. Using a VPN on your Mac encrypts your internet traffic, masks your IP address and allows you to bypass geo-restrictions. A VPN also protects you when you’re connected to a public wifi network, where you may fall victim to cyber-security threats.
How to set up a VPN on your Mac
To set up a VPN on a Mac, follow these steps:
- Choose a VPN provider: Thoroughly research and choose a trustworthy VPN provider. Check that it has the features you need
- Download the VPN from the Apple App Store: Go to the App Store and search for the VPN provider and click download
- Install and launch the app: Open the VPN app and complete the installation process. Sign up for a VPN account or log in if you already have one
- Configure VPN settings: Follow the instructions for configuring your Mac for your VPN
- Connect to the VPN: Once the app is set up, connect to a VPN server. The app will display which server you’re connected to and you can change this to suit your preferred location
What to look for when buying a VPN for a Mac
Consider the following when purchasing a VPN for a Mac:
- Compatibility: Make sure the provider has a MacOS app and is compatible with your Mac operating system
- Security: Check that your chosen VPN service has a good level of encryption – ideally AEs-256 – and a variety of protocols such as WireGuard, OpenVPN and IKEv2
- Privacy: Make sure the service follows a no-logs policy and that this policy has been independently verified
- Speed: Choose a VPN with fast servers. Also, it’s best if the provider has a large number of servers that are located worldwide with numerous servers in each country
- Reputation and review: Research customer reviews for the provider to see what customers like and dislike about the service
- Price and subscription plans: Compare price plans and consider features offered. Choose a service with a money-back guarantee, this way you can try the VPN risk-free
Why you shouldn’t get a free VPN from the Apple App Store
While there are plenty of free VPNs available on the App Store, you should consider how secure they are. Most free VPNs have limited security and privacy features as well as offering limited monthly data allowance and few simultaneous device connections. Free VPNs may also collect and sell user data to third parties.
Legal disclaimer
The data in this review is reported from a neutral stance and should be used for informational purposes only. We review VPN services from the perspective of:
- The quality of the product based on the security it affords the user
- User experience of the application(s)
- Level and quality of customer service
Independent Advisor does not endorse the streaming of content from regions other than where the subscription is held, nor does it endorse the downloading or consumption of illegally pirated content.