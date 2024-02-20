Insurance companies consider engine remapping to be a modification. They generally charge higher premiums for modified vehicles.

When you generate a car insurance quote, you’ll be asked if your car has been modified. If you have had your car remapped, you should answer “yes”.

The insurer or price comparison site will then ask for details about the modifications. Remapping typically falls under a category that is labelled “engine” or “engine and transmissions”.

The options include various increases to brake horsepower, which takes the friction between your car’s tyres and the road into account when measuring the power your engine generates. Other options focus on transmission changes, turbocharging and issues such as whether the engine has been bored out or replaced.

To obtain accurate insurance quotes, you must be honest and precise about the extent of the remapping you have had done. When you improve your vehicle’s performance, you make it a higher-risk car and increase the insurer’s risk.

If you have car insurance before you get your car remapped, you must tell your insurer about the remapping after the job has been completed. If you fail to inform your insurer about remapping or other modifications, your policy could be invalidated. This could result in the rejection of any claims that are made.

Insurers usually increase the premiums for remapped cars. Some insurers refuse to provide coverage for them. If you need to look elsewhere for cover, be sure to get quotes from specialist insurers that provide modified car insurance.