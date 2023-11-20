People’s Choice car insurance review

What car insurance cover is offered by People's Choice?
There are few bells and whistles with People’s Choice car insurance. It offers three levels of cover: third party only, third party, fire and theft, and comprehensive car insurance.
Every level of cover allows you to build a no-claims bonus. However, you will have to add no-claims discount protection as an optional extra.
You can also choose to cover your vehicle as part of a multi-car insurance policy.
Third party
If you take out a People’s Choice third party insurance policy, you will only be covered for:
- Third party liability: if you’re in an accident, your third party policy will cover damage to another driver’s property, up to £20 million (or £25 million in total costs)
- Driving in Europe: you can drive for 90 consecutive days in the European Union (EU) under the same level of cover as you have in the UK
- Driving other cars: if eligible, you will be able to drive other private motor cars, with third party only cover
Third party, fire and theft
With a People’s Choice third party, fire and theft policy, you get everything included with third party only, as well as:
- Fire damage: you can claim up to the market value of your vehicle for any damage your car suffers that’s caused by fire
- Theft: you can claim up to the market value of your car if it is stolen, or damaged during an attempted theft
- Manufacturer fitted audio/visual equipment: following an insured event, you have unlimited cover if you need to replace manufacturer fitted in-car audio/visual equipment
- Aftermarket audio/visual equipment: following an insured event, you can claim up to £300 for any audio/visual equipment that isn’t an original part of your car
- Child car seat cover: if you’re making a claim related to an insured event, you can claim for a replacement car seat worth up to £300, even if there is no evidence of damage
- Replacement keys and locks: you can claim up to £500, minus your excess, towards the cost of replacing the locks and keys if your keys are stolen from anywhere that isn’t your car
- Onward travel: you can recover £50 per person, up to £250, in the event you can’t continue your journey as a result of damage to your car, and you need to make alternative travel plans or stay overnight in a hotel
- Courtesy car cover: if you car needs to be repaired following an accident, and you take it to an approved garage, you’ll receive a small temporary replacement
Comprehensive
If you opt for People’s Choice comprehensive insurance, you get everything included with third party and third party, fire and theft, as well as:
- Damage to your car after an accident: if your car is damaged in an accident, you can claim up to the market value of your vehicle
- Personal accident: you, or your partner, can claim up to £5,000 for death or permanent loss of sight or limbs (above the ankle or wrist). This benefit is not available if you’re over the age of 75
- Medical expenses: in the event of an accident, you can claim up to £500 per injured person for medical expenses
- Personal belongings: you can claim up to £300 for personal belongings that are lost or damaged during an insured event. Exclusions apply, such as money, jewellery, tools, mobile phones and laptops
- Windscreen cover: you can get your windscreens and windows replaced or repaired in the event they are damaged
- Uninsured driver promise: if you need to make a claim for an accident that isn’t your fault, and the other driver is uninsured, your no-claims bonus won’t be affected, and you won’t have to pay an excess
- Vandalism promise: if your car is vandalised, you will not lose your no-claims bonus when making a claim, but only if you report it to the police and send People’s Choice the crime reference number
On top of your People’s Choice car insurance policy, for an additional cost you can chose the following optional extras:
- Motor legal protection: this provides cover for up to £100,000 in legal costs arising from a dispute related to a road traffic accident, alongside 24/7 legal advice
- RAC motor breakdown insurance: there are four levels of RAC breakdown cover on offer – Roadside, Roadside and recovery, Roadside, recovery and at home, and Roadside, recover, at home and European motoring assistance
- Personal accident insurance: you can add extra personal accident insurance that’ll pay out more money, for a wider set of outcomes, than the standard level of cover provided by a comprehensive People’s Choice policy
- Key protection insurance: you can opt for an increased level of key cover, of up to £1,500 for all insured incidents in any one year
- Hire vehicle insurance: this will provide you with a hire vehicle in the event your car is damaged or written-off following an accident or fire, or is stolen and not recovered, within the territorial limits of the policy
How to claim with People's Choice car insurance
If you need to make a car insurance claim through People’s Choice, you can do so online via your MyAccount portal, or over the phone (0333 321 9800 in the UK, 00 44 1424 738 585 outside the UK).
In the event you do need to make a claim, you should:
- Make sure everyone at the scene of the incident is safe and secure. However, do not admit fault, or offer to pay for damage
- Contact People’s Choice as soon as possible, even if you don’t intend to make a claim. You have a maximum of seven days to reach out
- People’s Choice will ask you some questions about what happened, where you can outline the kind of claim you’d like to make
- The provider will then arrange the relevant course of action, for example booking a nominated repairer to fix your car
How to cancel People's Choice car insurance
To cancel your People’s Choice car insurance policy, you can call the provider on 0333 321 9679.
When cancelling your policy, People’s Choice will work out how much of your premium you’ll be refunded, minus the exit fee (outlined in the table below). However, if you have made a non-recoverable claim – that’s any claim where People’s Choice has made a payment to a third party it can’t recover in full – you won’t be entitled to a refund.
If you want to contact People’s Choice about your car insurance, aside from making a claim, you can do so by calling 0333 321 9679. That line is open 8am to 7pm Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm on Saturdays and bank holidays, and 9am to 1pm on Sundays.
You can also make general enquiries and changes through your MyAccount login portal.
If you want to make a complaint, meanwhile, you can:
- Phone: 0333 321 9801 (see above opening hours)
- Write: Customer Relations Department, People’s Choice, Conquest House, Collington Avenue, Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex, TN39 3LW
People's Choice car insurance customer reviews
People’s Choice has a ‘Bad’ Trustpilot rating of 1.4 out of five. While this is significantly lower than many of its competitors, you should bear in mind that it is also only based on 128 reviews.
Similarly, these reviews don’t just cover People’s Choice car insurance, but everything the brand offers.
Of the few positive reviews that focus on car insurance, people mention the cover being relatively cheap.
However, the negative reviews complain about the customer service at People’s Choice, as well as sky high renewal quotes.
What Defaqto rating does People's Choice car insurance have?
Despite its less than stellar Trustpilot reviews, People’s Choice has positive ratings on Defaqto, although its third party policy does not have a rating:
- Third party, fire and theft: ★★★★
- Comprehensive: ★★★★★
Conclusion
People’s Choice is a no-frills car insurance provider, offering just three main levels of cover, and a handful of optional extras.
Its policies closely match those of parent company Hastings Direct, but without some of the flexibility that comes with that brand. It also has a far worse Trustpilot score than many of its competitors.
However, its car insurance policies are still well-reviewed by Defaqto, with a five-star rating for its comprehensive cover, and four stars for third party, fire and theft.