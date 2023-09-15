If you’re looking for car insurance for 17-year-olds, it’s likely you or your child have recently passed their driving test. But while getting out on the road as a newly qualified driver can be an exciting time, it can also be expensive.
The cost of car insurance for a 17-year-old will typically be far higher than insurance for an older driver with years of driving experience behind them. This makes it all the more important to try and find the best car insurance deal available without scrimping on cover.
Is car insurance for 17-year-olds more expensive?
Yes, car insurance for 17-year-olds and new drivers is generally more expensive because insurance providers consider this category of drivers as higher risk. Young drivers have less driving experience on UK roads and are statistically more likely to be involved in an accident, so insurers offset this risk by charging more for cover.
According to road safety charity Brake, one in five drivers crashes within a year of passing their driving test. At the same time, government figures show that around one-fifth (20 per cent) of severe or fatal car accidents involve a driver aged 17 to 24. This figure rises to 32 per cent for male drivers in this age group.
Some reasons for this increased risk include that the brain’s prefrontal cortex, essential for regulating impulse behaviour, doesn’t reach full maturity until people reach their mid-20s. Because of this, young drivers tend to be overconfident, and peer pressure can encourage dangerous driving as they show off to their friends and take more risks. Research shows that newly qualified drivers with a car full of passengers of a similar age are four times more likely to be in a fatal crash than when driving alone. Younger drivers are also less likely to crash when carrying older adult passengers.
On top of this, younger drivers tend to drive faster because they underestimate the risks associated with speeding. Their inexperience means they cannot spot hazards as easily, and younger drivers are more likely to use their mobile phones at the wheel, less likely to wear a seat belt and more likely to drive at night when visibility is poor.
Average cost of car insurance for 17-year-olds
The table below uses data from insurer Admiral to highlight the average cost of car insurance depending on the driver’s age. These figures are based on comprehensive policies from July 2023 and show how insurance costs generally decrease as a driver ages.
What is the cheapest car to insure for 17-year-olds?
Additional research from Admiral shows the Volkswagen Up is the cheapest car for a 17-year-old to insure, at an average cost of £1,023.21. A Skoda Citigo costs an average of £1,054.63 to insure for a 17-year-old, and a Peugeot 108 costs £1,058.73.
Other cars to consider include the Citroen C1 and Hyundai i10. These all fall into lower car insurance groups and will generally be cheaper to insure.
There are 50 insurance groups, and all cars are sorted into one based on their make and model. Those in group 1 are generally the cheapest to insure, while those in group 50 are the most expensive. Cars in group 1 tend to have good security and safety features, cheaper repair costs, smaller engine sizes and a low market value. By contrast, those in higher groups tend to have more powerful engines and are more expensive to repair.
Compact cars can be a good choice for young drivers, as they’re usually cheaper to buy and insure and easier to drive. The table below shows some makes and models of cars in lower insurance groups and which insurance groups they’re in.
What are the best ways to get the cheapest car insurance for 17-year-olds?
Although car insurance for 17-year-olds is expensive, there are steps you can take to reduce these costs. It’s worth keeping the following in mind:
- Consider taking out telematics insurance: With this type of cover, a black box tracker is fitted to your car that monitors your driving habits (some insurers record this via a smartphone app). Insurers will be looking at how fast you drive, how sharply you brake, the time of day or night you drive, where you drive and how far you drive. Those who drive safely and within the speed limit will be rewarded with lower premiums than those who drive erratically. Some insurers might adjust your premiums monthly, while others will offer a discount at renewal.
- Choose a car in a lower insurance group: If you’re buying a car, remember that, generally speaking, cars in lower insurance groups tend to be cheaper to insure than those in higher groups. Lower-grouped vehicles tend to have smaller engines, are less powerful and usually have more affordable repair parts. If you’re buying a pre-owned car, the insurance premium might be lower due to the lower value of the vehicle, but this won’t always be the case.
- Add an experienced driver as a named driver to your policy: Adding a more experienced driver (such as a parent) to your car insurance policy can help reduce premiums. That’s because the risk of a car accident is lowered if the younger driver is behind the wheel less often. However, you must be honest about who does most of the driving; in this case, it should be the main driver (the 17-year-old), not the named driver (the parent). Being dishonest to get lower premiums is illegal.
- Register for an advanced driving course: Insurers might reduce your premium if you have taken an advanced driving course, such as the Pass Plus course, as they’ll consider you a safer driver. The course takes at least six hours and teaches you advanced driving skills. However, you should still shop around and compare quotes elsewhere, even if you qualify for this discount, to be sure you’re getting the best deal.
- Pay for your insurance annually: Although it requires an upfront payment, which might not be affordable for a 17-year-old, paying for your car insurance in one go each year will be cheaper than paying monthly instalments, when interest is usually added.
- Limit your mileage: The fewer miles you drive, the less chance of you being in an accident, which means your premiums should be lower. However, you must be honest when stating your estimated annual mileage on your car insurance application; otherwise, you risk invalidating your insurance.
On top of this, you should avoid several tactics when trying to lower car insurance premiums for 17-year-olds. These include:
- Increasing the excess: Car insurance policies come with both a compulsory and voluntary excess, which you must pay if you make a claim. Your insurer sets the compulsory excess, but you can choose how much you want the voluntary excess to be. Choosing a higher voluntary excess is an easy way to lower your insurance premiums, but increasing it too much could make it unaffordable for a 17-year-old in the event of a claim.
- Making modifications to your car: Many insurers will charge a higher premium if vehicle modifications are made. Adding spoilers, for example, can decrease vehicle safety if it’s involved in a crash, while fitting alloy wheels can make the car more attractive to thieves, so there’s a greater chance of making a claim. However, modifications that improve the safety of your vehicle, such as fitting an industry-approved immobiliser or tracker, can reduce your premiums.
- Street parking: Although parking your car in a private driveway or garage might not be possible, some insurers may charge a higher premium if your vehicle is always parked on the street as it’s at greater risk of theft or damage.