Yes, car insurance for 17-year-olds and new drivers is generally more expensive because insurance providers consider this category of drivers as higher risk. Young drivers have less driving experience on UK roads and are statistically more likely to be involved in an accident, so insurers offset this risk by charging more for cover.

According to road safety charity Brake, one in five drivers crashes within a year of passing their driving test. At the same time, government figures show that around one-fifth (20 per cent) of severe or fatal car accidents involve a driver aged 17 to 24. This figure rises to 32 per cent for male drivers in this age group.

Some reasons for this increased risk include that the brain’s prefrontal cortex, essential for regulating impulse behaviour, doesn’t reach full maturity until people reach their mid-20s. Because of this, young drivers tend to be overconfident, and peer pressure can encourage dangerous driving as they show off to their friends and take more risks. Research shows that newly qualified drivers with a car full of passengers of a similar age are four times more likely to be in a fatal crash than when driving alone. Younger drivers are also less likely to crash when carrying older adult passengers.

On top of this, younger drivers tend to drive faster because they underestimate the risks associated with speeding. Their inexperience means they cannot spot hazards as easily, and younger drivers are more likely to use their mobile phones at the wheel, less likely to wear a seat belt and more likely to drive at night when visibility is poor.

Average cost of car insurance for 17-year-olds

The table below uses data from insurer Admiral to highlight the average cost of car insurance depending on the driver’s age. These figures are based on comprehensive policies from July 2023 and show how insurance costs generally decrease as a driver ages.