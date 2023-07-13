The discussion of Astrill VPN’s features is based on the macOS app because its mobile apps have very few features.

Astrill VPN has a tiny window that allows you to control whether the VPN is active. The window contains a live chart so you can see what is happening at all times. Because your computer is not always downloading or uploading, the current speeds are shown as zero by default. During testing, watching a YouTube video created spikes of up to 10Mbps while the content was being buffered, but this settled back to zero as the buffered video played.

Astrill VPN offers another unique and interesting feature: the ability to test the speed of not just one server but as many as you wish. To do this, open the menu by clicking the top left corner of the window, then open the main speed test interface. The screenshot below shows a speed test in which every UK server was chosen after clicking the Test Speed button – Astrill VPN went through them individually and tested the ping and (presumably) the download speed.

All the UK servers produced similar speeds, but the app showed the best server in the bottom right. A “Select All” option (bottom left) allows you to test every server to find the fastest one for your location.

VPN sharing allows you to set the gateway and DNS IP address on any device to the one the app provides, and all traffic will be diverted through the VPN, but this is not enabled by default. To use this option, you must leave your Mac or PC on as the devices on your network connect to it and use it as a VPN client. According to the VPN sharing page on Astrill VPN’s website, this is a useful feature for game consoles such as PlayStation and Xbox that don’t have a VPN app.

There is an option to clear cookies every time you connect to the VPN, which will log you out of all websites to ensure your privacy. You will not be identifiable by any website from which you accepted cookies and will therefore become instantly anonymous. There is also an option to clear Adobe Flash cookies, but since Google Chrome stopped supporting Flash in December 2020, it is unlikely you will need this feature.