ExpressVPN vs Surfshark

While both VPNs offer comparable monthly rates, Surfshark truly shines when considering long-term commitments. Its 24-month plan is significantly cheaper than any of ExpressVPN’s offerings. However, it’s worth noting that ExpressVPN’s 15-month plan, which includes three free months, offers considerable savings over its standard monthly rate.

Both VPNs offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, providing a risk-free trial period for users. The final choice may boil down to whether you prefer ExpressVPN’s wide server selection and consistent performance or Surfshark’s incredibly budget-friendly long-term plans.

This table represents the monthly equivalent price for each plan, but it’s essential to understand that these are not paid monthly. Instead, each plan requires a one-off payment upfront for the entire period.

ExpressVPN:

The monthly plan is straightforward: you pay £9.99 monthly.

For the six-month plan, whilst the monthly equivalent cost works out at £7.49, you must pay for the full six months in advance, totalling £44.94.

The 12-month plan, which includes three free months totalling 15 months of service, breaks down to £6.67 per month. However, you must pay for the full plan upfront, which is £100.05.

Surfshark:

Like ExpressVPN, the monthly plan requires a £9.49 monthly payment.

For the six-month plan, the monthly equivalent price is £5.39, but you’ll need to make a one-off payment of £32.34 for the entire six months.

The 12-month plan’s monthly equivalent is £3.29, which requires a single upfront payment of £39.48 for the year.

The 24-month plan offers the best value at £1.79 per month, but this requires an upfront payment of £42.96 covering two years of service.

This pricing structure means that whilst the monthly equivalent price decreases for extended plans, you’ll need to commit to a one-off payment for the whole period, which is a higher initial cost. It’s worth considering whether the savings on the longer plans provide enough value to justify the upfront expense.