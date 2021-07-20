Heavy flooding hit areas of central China on Tuesday, causing cars to float away down roads.

Footage from Zhengzhou shows vehicles in the street completely submerged by water. Some were left overturned by the floods, while other cars drifted away.

Following unusually heavy rains, entire neighborhoods were covered in water at least a meter deep, with more than 10,000 residents of the Henan province evacuated to shelters.

Just north of Zhengzhou, the famous Shaolin Temple was also hit by extreme weather. There were no immediate reports on any deaths or injuries caused by the flooding.