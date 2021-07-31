The Italian island of Sicily has been hit by large fires, fuelled by record heat and forcing homes to be evacuated and an airport to close.

Smoke was seen rising above the city of Catania on July 30 which has been particularly hard hit by the fires.

A huge blaze broke out on the outskirts of the city and several families were forced to abandon their homes.

150 people were trapped by the fires in two seaside areas of Catania, according to he Ansa news agency.