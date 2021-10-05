'I've got a f***ing job to do': Angry drivers drag Insulate Britain activists from road

Angry motorists clashed with Insulate Britain activists as the group attempted to block Wandsworth Bridge in south London on Monday.

Drivers could be seen dragging protesters from the road as they attempted to get traffic moving again.

“I’ve got a f***ing job to do, get out of the road you silly ****,” one man can be heard saying as he pulled a demonstrator onto the pedestrian crossing.

Other motorists were furiously calling for those sitting in the road to make way for an ambulance to pass.