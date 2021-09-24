La Palma volcano’s loud and continuous roars are being heard miles away as the eruption lights up the night sky.

The Cumbre Vieja roars as molten hot lava spits metres into the air from its cone during the eruption which began on Sunday and could persist for months.

Residents, situated miles away, can hear the eruptions roars and thundering.

More than 200 homes have been destroyed and about 6,000 people evacuated after the Cumbre Vieja volcano began erupting on Sunday.

The volcano’s ash billowing into the sky is now threatening airspace.