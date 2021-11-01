Mariah Carey rung in the end of Halloween and the beginning of Christmas celebrations by smashing up a pumpkin.

In a clip shared on Carey’s Instagram at midnight on Monday (1 December), the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer’s front step was shown covered in autumnal Halloween decorations, including three pumpkins which read: “It’s not time.”

The clock is then heard striking midnight, with Carey appearing in a red sequinned dress and glittery heels as the opening notes of her Christmas song begin to play.

