The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has “commended” Prime Minister Boris Johnson for travelling to the US in person to address the UN on the climate emergency.

“Our city, our country and our planet faces twin challenges of air pollution and climate change. We’re at a crossroads,” the Khan said.

“I commend the Prime Minister’s speech last night, maybe not all the details of the speech and one or two of the references he made, but it’s important he’s there talking the talk. Now it’s important he comes back home and walks the walk.”